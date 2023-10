Business owners or persons who wish to start a business will have the opportunity to ask questions to the banks, credit unions other members of the business community at the Everything Vincy Expo Plus.

Deputy Director of Invest SVG Nadine Agard told NBC news that persons will have the opportunity to do so at their Doing Business tent.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/AGARD-EXPO.mp3

Photo credit: Invest SVG