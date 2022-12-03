Excessive Force strikes at 7-1 in rich Mouttet Mile Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Excessive Force strikes at 7-1 in rich Mouttet Mile Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Excessive Force strikes at 7-1 in rich Mouttet Mile

Who said butter would pair lusciously with rum? In a cocktail?

Clarendon College outclass Central High to win 10th daCosta Cup title

Elderly woman perish in St James house fire

Samuda defends Govt’s plans for mandatory sentencing for criminals

Bob Marley immersive experience to land in US next year

Alkaline Announces 6-track EP titled ‘The Ripple EFFX’

Body of Westmoreland woman found in shallow grave

Messi scores, Argentina beat Australia 2-1 at World Cup

Uber Features: Multiple stops, price split for rides with friends

Saturday Dec 03

24?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Excessive Force with jockey Bebeto Harvey beats Duke (Allen Maragh) to win the Mouttet Mile at Caymanas Park on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (PHOTO: caymanasracing).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Bebeto Harvey opened and closed Saturday’s multimillion-dollar Mouttet Mile Day at Caymanas Park in smashing fashion, a stinging 40-1 outsider, COLORADO RANGER, and Philip Feanny’s United States-bred EXCESSIVE FORCE in the $18-million feature.

Roused from eighth position off the home turn, EXVESSIVE FORCE stormed home along the rail to first go past JORDON REIGN’S and RUNAWAY ALGO before collaring MAHOGANY a half-furlong out, winning at odds of 7-1.

MAHOGANY, who engaged Jamaica Derby winner ATOMICA and RUNAWAY ALGO in a death duel from the gate, weakened into fourth close home as DUKE closed rapidly on the outside for second ahead of JORDON REIGN’S.

ATOMICA’s race went to pieces three furlongs out, urged to keep pace with MAHOGANY and RUNAWAY ALGO.

The filly ran wide off the home turn while MAHOGANY kicked clear of RUNAWAY ALGO but had nothing left in the tank when EXCESSIVE FORCE pounced early inside the last half-furlong.

Meanwhile, champion jockey Anthony Thomas rode three winners to join Dane Dawkins on 88 winners atop the standings but suffered a spill aboard CRIMSON in the 10th at the clubhouse turn, causing him to stand down from ONEOFAKIND in the Mouttet Mile.

The weekend continues at Caymanas Park on Sunday with the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association of Jamaica Mixed Sale set to start at noon.

Related Articles

Sport

April 24, 2022 02:04 AM

Sport

November 13, 2022 10:43 AM

Sport

October 23, 2022 01:24 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Excessive Force strikes at 7-1 in rich Mouttet Mile

Lifestyle

Who said butter would pair lusciously with rum? In a cocktail?

Sport

Clarendon College outclass Central High to win 10th daCosta Cup title

More From

Entertainment

Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia

Nick Cannon has been hospitalised with pneumonia.

The American entertainer, who has been making headlines for his fertility, said via his Instagram account that he just needs some solid rest.

See also

Jamaica News

Businessman dies from two-vehicle crash on PJ Patterson Highway

Fifty-four-year-old Neville Peart, a businessman of Spanish Town, St Catherine, died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the PJ Patterson Highway in the parish on Thursday, December 1

Jamaica News

Man dead, two others injured after gunman shoots up bar in St Mary

A gunman struck at a bar in Stewart Town, St Mary on Thursday night, leaving one man dead and two other persons nursing gunshot wounds.

The deceased is 35-year-old Martin Scott, alias ‘Bobo’, a cra

Sport

Heartbreak for STATHS after losing out to JC in Manning Cup final

A day that started with such hope and such promise ended only in heartbreak for St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS).

The Spanish Town Road-based school, which eliminated defending champions Ki

Sport

Leon Bailey fully onboard national football programme -JFF

Reggae Boy Leon Bailey is fully onboard with the national football programme, the Jamaica Football Programme (JFF) has said.

The pronouncement by the JFF by way of a statement on Saturday comes jus

Jamaica News

Threat to withdraw sponsorship after relative gets to US an empty one

Rights and responsibilities of green card holders and US citizens

NewsAmericasNow.com