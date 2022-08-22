Extensive Road Repair to begin in the Marriaqua Constituency this week

Extensive Road Repair works will be carried out in the Marriaqua Constituency this week, commencing tomorrow.

Word of this came from Minister of Health and Parliamentary Representative for the Marriaqua Constituency, St. Claire Prince during his address at a sports event yesterday.

Minister Prince said he has been informed by the contractors that the work which begins tomorrow is expected to significantly enhance the road network in the Marriaqua Valley.

And he appealed for the co-operation the public, as there will be some inconvenience.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MARRIAQUA-ROAD.mp3