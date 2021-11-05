Face to Face classes continues to progress well

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Face to Face classes continues to progress well
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Education Curtis King has expressed satisfaction with the face-to-face instruction which began on Monday this week.

Several Schools welcomed back students to the physical classroom on Monday for face to face classes or with a blended format.

Minister King says despite a few hiccups he is generally pleased with how the classes are progressing.

See also

Minister King added that the Government will continue to put systems in place to enhance the education sector.