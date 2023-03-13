Fancy National Heroes Day Festival kicks off tomorrow

Organizers of the Fancy National Heroes Day Festival say patrons can expect a rich cultural program of activities at their event to mark National Heroes Day on March 14th.

Activities Coordinator for the Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative, Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis says they are again collaborating with the Fancy Chapter of the North Windward Tourism Association to host the Festival.

Mr. Francis said preparations are almost complete for this year’s festival.

Mr. Francis said there will be wide range of traditional foods available, along with cultural performances, at tomorrow’s event

Mr. Francis appealed for the support of the public for the Fancy National Heroes Day Festival tomorrow.

