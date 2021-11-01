Fans begin to question if West Indies will make it to the semi finals

The big question on the minds of West Indies cricket fans is, can the defending champions advance to the semi-finals.

Mathematically there is still a chance. The West Indies has two points from the three matches they have played in Group 1 of the Super 12s. Sri Lanka also has two points from three matches but has a Net Run Rate of -0.350 compared to the West Indies’ -1.598.

It means that in order to reach the semi-finals, the West Indies must win their two remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Australia by very sizeable margins to increase their run rate above those two teams. The top two teams from each Group will advance to the semi-finals.

Group 1 of the Super 12s is headed by England with 6 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate of 3.948. They are followed by South Africa on 4 points from 3 matches with a Net Run Rate pf 0.210. Australia are third on 4 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate of -0.627. Sri Lanka are fourth on 2 points from 3 matches and a Net Run Rate of -0.350. The West Indies are fifth on 2 points from 3 matches with a Net Run Rate of -1.598. Bangladesh at sixth without a point from 3 matches and has a Net Run Rate of -1.069.