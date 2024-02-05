FAO Agricultural workshop officially commences

A four-day work shop will be held here this week, titled “Crop Monitoring and Agriculture Disaster Needs Assessment Using Unmanned Aerial Systems and Participatory GIS Approaches”.

This training is a collaborative effort between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Ministry of Agriculture, designed to equip technical officers from various departments within the Ministry of Agriculture, with innovative insights and methodologies.

Agricultural Planning Officer, Deborah Daniel says participants will engage in dynamic group activities and immersive, hands-on sessions designed to foster lively discussions and practical learning experiences.

Daniel says the training sessions will cover a wide range of topics.

The workshop facilitators are Dr. Roberto Sandoval, Technical Lead – FAO Caribbean Drone and Participatory GIS Initiative for the FAO Sub-Regional Office for the Caribbean and Dr. Dhirendranath Singh, Agronomist and GIS and Drone Specialist for the FAO to Guyana.

The workshop is taking place at the Frenches House Conference Room.