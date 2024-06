The Food and Agriculture Organization FAO is continuing to provide support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its response to food security challenges.

And, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar has expressed gratitude to the Food and Agriculture Organization for its support towards the Agricultural sector over the years.

