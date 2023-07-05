FAO to host dasheen production training workshop this week

A Training Workshop looking at Dasheen Upgrading Strategy Cost Production and Production Scheduling is being held here this week.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is hosting the three day workshop at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown.

In his address at the opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar stressed the importance of the workshop.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/DASHEEN-WORKSHOP.mp3

Farmers and other key stakeholders will look at areas such as Dasheen Production Techniques and Post harvest practices.

Photo credit: Forbes