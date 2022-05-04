Farmers and Fishes will receive their income support beginning April 4th

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Farmers and Fishers will receive payment as part of the Farmer/ Fisher Income Support Programme from Wednesday 4th to Monday 9th May 2022 at the following locations from 10 a.m.
Wednesday 4th May 2022 (Red Zone)
· Sandy Bay Police Station –
Fancy to Mt. Young
· Chateaubelair Police Station –
Chateaubelair to Richmond
Thursday 5th May 2022 (Orange Zone)
· Colonarie Police Station –
Chester to Gorse
· Rose Bank Evangelical Church –
Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall
Friday 6th May 2022: (Heavily affected areas in the Yellow Zone)
· Park Hill Community Centre –
Colonaire to Mt Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers
· Spring Village Library –
Cumberland to Belle Isle
Monday 9th May 2022: Continued Payment in
Red, Orange, and Yellow Zones
· Sandy Bay Police Station
Fancy to Mt. Young
· Colonarie Police Station
Chester to Gorse
· Park Hill Community Centre
· Chateaubelair Police Station
Colonarie to Mt. Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers
Chateaubelair to Richmond
· Rose Bank Evangelical Church
Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall
· Spring Village Library
Cumberland to Belle Isle
Farmers and Fishers are asked to bring along their Farmers Identification Card and National Identification Card in order to collect payments.
