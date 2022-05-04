Farmers and Fishes will receive their income support beginning April 4th

Farmers and Fishes will receive their income support beginning April 4th
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Farmers and Fishers will receive payment as part of the Farmer/ Fisher Income Support Programme from Wednesday 4th to Monday 9th May 2022 at the following locations from 10 a.m.

Wednesday 4th May 2022 (Red Zone)
 
·        Sandy Bay Police Station –
Fancy to Mt. Young
·        Chateaubelair Police Station –
Chateaubelair to Richmond
Thursday 5th May 2022 (Orange Zone)
 
·      Colonarie Police Station –
Chester to Gorse
·     Rose Bank Evangelical Church –
Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall
Friday 6th May 2022: (Heavily affected areas in the Yellow Zone)

·        Park Hill Community Centre –
Colonaire to Mt Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers
·        Spring Village Library –
Cumberland to Belle Isle
Monday 9th May 2022: Continued Payment in

Red, Orange, and Yellow Zones

·      Sandy Bay Police Station
Fancy to Mt. Young
·      Colonarie Police Station
Chester to Gorse
·     Park Hill Community Centre

·     Chateaubelair Police Station

Colonarie to Mt. Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers

Chateaubelair to Richmond

·     Rose Bank Evangelical Church
Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall
·     Spring Village Library
Cumberland to Belle Isle

Farmers and Fishers are asked to bring along their Farmers Identification Card and National Identification Card in order to collect payments.