Farmers and Fishes will receive their income support beginning April 4th

Farmers and Fishers will receive payment as part of the Farmer/ Fisher Income Support Programme from Wednesday 4th to Monday 9th May 2022 at the following locations from 10 a.m.

Wednesday 4th May 2022 (Red Zone)



· Sandy Bay Police Station –

Fancy to Mt. Young

· Chateaubelair Police Station –

Chateaubelair to Richmond

Thursday 5th May 2022 (Orange Zone)



· Colonarie Police Station –

Chester to Gorse

· Rose Bank Evangelical Church –

Petit Bordel to Coull’s Hill including Rose Hall

Friday 6th May 2022: (Heavily affected areas in the Yellow Zone)

· Park Hill Community Centre –

Colonaire to Mt Grenan, including Park Hill and South Rivers

· Spring Village Library –

Cumberland to Belle Isle

Monday 9th May 2022: Continued Payment in

Red, Orange, and Yellow Zones

· Sandy Bay Police Station

· Colonarie Police Station

· Park Hill Community Centre

· Chateaubelair Police Station

· Rose Bank Evangelical Church

· Spring Village Library

Farmers and Fishers are asked to bring along their Farmers Identification Card and National Identification Card in order to collect payments.