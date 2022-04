The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Farmers in the Red and Orange Zones who were impacted by the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruption will receive income support from the Government by the end of this month.

Acting Prime Minister, Montgomery Daniel announced on NBC Radio that Cabinet has approved 2.4 million dollars in payment for the farmers.

