Female sales representative dies from two-vehicle crash in Hanover Loop Jamaica

A 57-year-old female sales representative died after she sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash along the Round Hill main road in Sandy Bay, Hanover on Friday.

The deceased is Gabriel Sander of Montego Bay, St James.

According to police reports, about 5pm, Sander was driving her Nissan motorcar along the road when a Toyota Crown motorcar which was travelling in the opposite direction, collided with her vehicle.

Sander and another person sustained injuries from the collision.

They were transported to hospital, where Sander was pronounced dead and the other person was admitted for treatment.

As of Wednesday, December 7, the number of persons who have died as a result of motor vehicle crashes locally stood at 444, according to the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.