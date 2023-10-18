Figurines strategically placed across SVG to celebrate the country’s 44th anniversary

A number of figurines have been placed at strategic locations across St. Vincent and the Grenadines in celebration of this country’s 44th anniversary of independence.

Esworth Ezzie Roberts – the Marketing and Development Officer for the Carnival Development Corporation CDC, which is the secretariat for the National Independence Committee explained the idea behind the installation of the figurines.

Mr. Roberts said a figurine will also be installed on the grenadine island of Bequia and he is hoping that more will be installed at other locations across the country for next year’s 45th anniversary of independence.

