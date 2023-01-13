Final $500 disbursement to students to be made available in the coming week

The final disbursement of the $500 awards issued to students by the Government for academic performance in the 2022 May-June exit exams will be made available in the upcoming week.

The disbursement will take place on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 January at the Ministry of Education’s main building on Halifax Street between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Recipients are invited to present themselves with proof of identity bearing a photograph.

For students who are unable to collect in person, a letter of authorization and a photo ID must be presented by the person collecting on the recipient’s behalf.

To be eligible for the award, CSEC students must have gained five passes (Grades I to III) including Mathematics and English A.

CAPE students must have gained passes (Grades I to V) in at least two-Unit subjects, as well as in the single Unit Communication Studies (or Caribbean Studies) in two consecutive years.

Students in the various Associate Degree programs must have gained at least a B average.

Teacher Education Programs require a Grade Point Average of at least 2.75.