Final draft of the CDM policy continues to be discussed at a National Stakeholders Consultation

The final Draft of the Updated St. Vincent and the Grenadines Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Policy is being discussed at a National Stakeholders Consultation, which opened here this morning.

The Consultation is being hosted by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) with funding from the World Bank under the Canada Caribbean Resilient Facility (CRF).

Addressing the opening session, Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said the policy sets the framework for managing risk.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/FORBES-CONSULTATION.wav

Meanwhile, Consultant Jeremy Collymore provided an overview of the CDM policy, and put forward some suggestions for consideration.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/COLLYMORE-CONSULTATION.wav

The two-day forum is being held at the Seventh-Day Adventist Conference Room at Old Montrose, and targets stakeholders from the public and private Sector, Civil Society, Non-Governmental Organizations, Community Based Organizations and Faith-based Organizations with an interest in Comprehensive Disaster Management.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves highlighted the importance of Disaster Management and Climate Change, as he delivered the feature address at this morning’s opening session.

The Prime Minister spoke of the challenges which are ahead for small island developing states.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/PM-CONSULTATION.wav