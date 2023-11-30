Finalists decided in the Secondary Schools Football Championships

The finalists have been decided in the Secondary Schools Football Championships.

In yesterday’s Junior Semi-finals, Bishop’s College Kingstown beat the Georgetown Secondary School 3-1 at the Grammar School playing Field here in Kingstown.

St Martin’s Secondary School defeated St Clair Dacon Secondary School 2-1 in the other Semi-final at the Brighton Playing Field.

In the Senior Division, Campden Park Secondary School triumphed over the St Vincent Grammar School 3-1 on penalties after the match ended in a 2-2 draw after regulation and extra time.

And Central Leeward Secondary School beat St Martin’s Secondary School 5-0 at the Brighton Playing Field.

The 3rd Play Play-off will be played next Wednesday at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The Finals in the Junior and Secondary Schools Divisions are scheduled for 10th December.