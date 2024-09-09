Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves pleased with upgrades at the Old Teachers College Campus

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves pleased with upgrades at the Old Teachers College Campus
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Work has been done on the Old Teachers College Campus to make it a modern Secondary and primary School.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said he is pleased with the work done at the campus.

He was speaking during a tour of the campus with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and the contractors yesterday ahead of its expected opening tomorrow.

The Finance Minister said the retrofitting was done to a tune of three million dollars.

 

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CAMILLO.mp3

 