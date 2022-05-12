Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves stresses the need for SVG to improve its regulatory system

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves has stressed the need for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to improve its regulatory system or risk the possible blacklisting of the country’s financial sector.

The Minister was contributing to the debate on the Virtual Asset Business Bill, which was passed in Parliament yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ASSETS-BILL.mp3

Minister Gonsalves says the Bill also seeks to regulate Corresponding Banking relations.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/ASSETS-LEGISLATION.mp3