Finance Minister says an assessment will be carried out upon the completion of the On Site Internship Programme

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves says an assessment will be carried out of the On Site Internship Programme, following the completion of the six month period.

The program was launched in January, and targets participants aged 18 to 34 years old.

The participants have been placed at private sector businesses across a wide range of industries and they will receive a monthly stipend that is commensurate with their achieved levels of education and skillset

Delivering remarks during a Business Information Session last Friday, Minister Gonsalves said the impact of the programme will be assessed at the end of the period of internship.

The On Site Internship Programme is being funded by the Republic of China (Taiwan) at a cost of approximately 500-thousand US dollars, while the Government of SVG will contribute 40-thousand EC dollars.

The program is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division, with oversight functions performed by a steering committee.