Fire Department receives donation from anonymous donor overseas

The Fire Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force received a quantity of equipment compliments a Vincentian donor in the United States of America.

The equipment were handed over earlier this week by this country’s Consul General in the United States Rondy Luta McIntosh who said the donation will go a long way in saving lives and properties locally.

Superintendent Joel James of the Fire Department expressed gratitude to the Consul General for his role in getting the equipment to the fire department in a timely manner.

