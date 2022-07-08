Fireman Hooper elated after taking both crowns at Soca Monarch

2022 Ragga Soca and Soca Monarch King Delroy Fireman Hooper said he is happy to have been able to entertain his fans and supporters for Vincy Mas this year.

Fireman also placed second in the Road March competition.

He told NBC News while he is happy to have won the two competitions in the Soca Monarch Finals, he is also elated that his fans had an opportunity to enjoy Vincy Mas this year after a break of two years.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/FIREMAN1.mp3

Fireman also thanked all the members of his team who continue to believe in him and played an active role in this year’s successes.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/FIREMAN2.mp3