First Ever CBI Dividend to be Distributed to Citizens and Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, December 8, 2022 (Press Secretary’s Office) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has approved the payment of a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) dividend to the citizens and residents of the Federation.

The CBI dividend is a share of the profits and retained earnings received from the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The CBI dividend will be facilitated through the Saint Christopher and Nevis Social Security and will be distributed in two tiers or categories. The first category is the pensionable and pensioners and the second category is classified as those who are not yet pensionable.

This is a new policy implemented by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis as a commitment to the Hon Dr. Terrance Drew lead St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s campaign pledge to the citizens and residents of the Federation.

