First Lady donates computers to orphanages

First Lady Arya Ali on Thursday donated computers to three orphanages as part of her efforts to expand her ‘Adopt-an-Orphanage’ initiative.

That initiative, which was launched last year, seeks to provide financial and other support to underfunded orphanages across Guyana through support from the private sector.

On Thursday, Mrs Ali delivered the three computers and a quantity of exercise books to St. John’s Bosco Orphanage, Bless the Children’s Home, and Hope Children’s Centre. A total of 88 children will benefit from the donation.

The three orphanages are currently receiving sponsorship, through the Adopt-an-Orphanage initiative, from local businesses.

“Ensuring children are provided with the tools which enable them to have greater access to education and information will always be a priority of ours,” the First Lady said.

She said that having recognized the need for some of these orphanages to be provided with learning resources, she solicited the support of Cell Phone Shack to acquire the computers.

“Our partners are just as invested as we are in in the lives of these children. Personally, I want to ensure we prepare them for a better future and that means providing them with the tools and resources that they need to get them there,” Mrs Ali added.

She also encouraged the children to use the computers for schoolwork and other activities which would expand their knowledge or teach them a skill.

The administrators of the orphanages expressed appreciation on behalf of the children, noting that the devices were very much needed.

More than 600 children are currently benefitting from the Adopt-an-Orphanage initiative.

