Fisherman of the Year 2023 named

The 46th Anniversary of Fisherman’s Day celebrations came to a grand climax yesterday at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

One hundred and eight fishers took part in the competitions, which landed a total catch of more than three thousand pounds of fish.

Clare Valley resident, Devyeon Muckette was named Fisherman of the Year 2023, as announced by Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank Howard.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/2023-FISHERMAN-RESULTS.mp3

Mrs. Cruickshank Howard also announced winners for the single heaviest fish and largest number of fish.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/2023-FISHERMAN-RESULTS1.mp3

This year’s Fisherman’s Day was held with the theme “Our Livelihood, Our Industry, let us protect it through the blue economy” and the slogan – “Make our future bright, fish right”.