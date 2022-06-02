Fisherman’s Day will be held on June 6th

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean
That’s the theme for this year’s Fisherman’s Day activities, which were officially launched this morning at the Fisheries Conference Room
Addressing the launch, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, said Fisherman’s Day will be held on Monday June 6th.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/FISHERMAN-LAUNCH.mp3
Minister Caesar said this year’s Fisherman’s Day activity will be a scaled-down version of the annual event.
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/FISHERMAN-LAUNCH-1.mp3
This year’s Fisherman’s –day activity will be held at the Calliaqua Playing Field.
Related