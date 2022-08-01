Five new COVID-19 cases recorded here in SVG

Five new COVID-19 cases were recorded here from fourteen tests carried out yesterday.

The Ministry of Health says there were three new PCR cases and two Rapid Antigen cases, bringing the total number of active to one hundred and seven 107.

There were fourteen recoveries over the reporting period, and ten people are hospitalized with the virus. One is fully vaccinated, one partially vaccinated and eight are unvaccinated.

Health Officials say to date, there are 9,359 cases and 9,137 recoveries in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A total of 72,202 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered locally. 37,011 persons received their first dose. 31,144 had their second dose and 4,047 persons received boosters.