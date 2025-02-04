SVG receives over 7,000 chicks to help with food security  Reggae Artiste Releases New Song That Has Sparked Conversations  Firearm, Cannabis, and Thousands in Cash Seized as RSVGPF Cracks Down on Illegal Activity  Coca-Cola bottling company to acquire St. Vincent Brewery Ltd  Kingstown Technical Institute receives sewing machines from Soroptimist International  Here is the police report on Normanie’s death 
Five people shot at school in Sweden 

04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

DEVELOPING STORY,

Police have said five people have been shot at a school in Sweden.

The Associated Press news agency has reported the attack occurred at an adult education centre in the city of Orebro. The campus where the centre is located also houses several other schools, including those with children in attendance.

World urges ‘de-escalation’ after drones shot down over Iran

Which countries’ weapons is Ukraine using in Russia incursion?

Man convicted of hate crimes over Quran burnings in Sweden

The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, according to police.

“This is currently seen as attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence,” police said.

A large emergency response was on site, with police saying students on the campus were being held indoors.

Sweden Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told public broadcaster SVT that the government was in close contact with authorities.

“The news of an attack at Orebro is very serious,” Strommer said.

The centre is located 200km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

More to come…

 

