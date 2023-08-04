Five students entering secondary school received scholarships from TCCU

Five students received scholarships towards their Secondary School Education, compliments the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teacher Cooperative Credit union.

Delivering remarks at yesterday’s ceremony Senior Education Officer with responsibility for primary schools Hannah Browne expressed gratitude to the Credit union for fulfilling its cooperate and social responsibility by assisting the students to achieve their educational goals.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/HANNAH-GRATITUDE.mp3

Mrs. Browne also congratulated the students for their outstanding academic performance and encouraged them to work hard to continue to receive such benefits.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/STUDENT-ADVICE.mp3

Photo credit: TCCU