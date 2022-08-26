Flash Flood warning now in effect

The SVG Meteorological Service is advising Vincentians to remain vigilant, as a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the country continues to be affected by instability trailing a Tropical Wave.

The Met Office says this instability will continue to affect the islands and pockets of moderate to heavy showers are anticipated, with isolated thunderstorms.

In addition, occasional gusty winds may accompany shower activity. Models suggest that rainfall accumulations of approximately 2-3 inches with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas, are possible by Saturday evening.

The Met Office says, due to the already saturated nature of soils, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been upgraded to a Flash Flood Watch, which will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, Saturday 27th August.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

The Met Office says this Flash-Flood Watch may be upgraded to a Warning if conditions warrant.