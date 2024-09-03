Flash Flood watch issued as tropical wave affects SVG

A tropical wave is affecting the islands and the St Vincent and The Grenadines Meteorological Service, is appealing to people living in low-lying areas prone to flash flooding, landslides, and other vulnerabilities to be extra vigilant.

The appeal is from Meteorological Forecaster Gregory Cato.

Cato says the weather advisory has been upgraded to a flash flood watch until 12 noon on September 3rd and he is urging residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams, to be prepared.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CATO-ADVISORY1.mp3

Cato says seas could become agitated and turn occasionally moderate to rough, as wind gusts accompany showers.

He is appealing to small craft operators and sea bathers to exercise extreme caution.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CATO-ADVISORY2.mp3