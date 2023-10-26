Flash Flood Watch now in effect

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as unstable conditions continue to affect the Islands.

The SVG Meteorological Service says cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of light to heavy showers, periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms will persist across the country today.

According to the Met officials, model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of approximately 3-4 inches with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas within the upcoming days.

During the last 24 hours, various stations have already recorded in excess of an inch of rainfall. And, due to the already saturated nature of the soils,

a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise extreme caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

The Met Service says this flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

Photo credit: NBC Files