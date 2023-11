For Christmas customer of Flow St Vincent and the Grenadines have a chance to win big.

Flow on Friday launched its Christmas on Us Promotion, where customers can win over 150-thousand dollars in cash and prizes.

Acting Country Manager, Shelly-Ann Toney says the company will continue to provide good products and services to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/FLOW-PROMOTION.mp3

Photo credit: Flow