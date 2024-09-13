Foreign Affairs Minister urges region to strengthen relations for a resilient future

Ministers of Foreign Affairs across Latin America and Caribbean have been encouraged to harness cooperation in the face of present challenges, in order to build a resilient and prosperous future.

This encouragement was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick Stephenson while addressing the 30th session of the Caribbean

Development and Cooperation Committee (CDCC) which was held in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Stephenson said that for the last 30 years, the CDCC has provided a space for meaningful dialogue on the challenges affecting the region and the shared aspirations of Caribbean Small Island Developing States.

He added that in doing so, there has been significant regional cooperation for the sustainable development of the sub region.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/STEPHENSON-CDCC-1.mp3

Minister Stephenson encouraged the delegates at the event to push for the necessary changes in the international system towards reimagining a multilateralism system that works for all.

He added that the CDCC’s successes have been the result of collective efforts and solidarity.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/STEPHENSON-CDCC-2.mp3