Foreign Affairs Minster says the Prime Minister’s book is a must have

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters said Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves’ latest publication “A Time of Respair – Beyond COVID, Volcanic Eruptions, Hurricane Elsa and Global Turmoil – Fresh Hope for St. Vincent and the Grenadines” is a must have.

Peters made the remark last night while speaking at the launching ceremony for the book.

She said the book takes the reader on a journey as it sets the context as it relates to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and she is encouraging everyone to get a copy.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/PETERS-MUST-HAVE.mp3

Peters pointed out that over the last thirty four months, this country’s realities required several responses by the government. And as such, the government implemented a number of initiatives to assist citizens and the various sectors as the country was being impacted by a number of disasters.

She noted that all of this is documented in Dr. Gonsalves’ book.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/RESPONSES-TO-DISASTER.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com