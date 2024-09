Wild Life Supervisor in the Forestry Department, Glenroy Games said the Department of Forestry through its Environmental Education Unit is working on hosting a Forestry week.

Games tells NBC News the week will be used to highlight the importance of forests and different species among other issues.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/FOREST-WEEK.mp3

Photo credit: Forestry Services St. Vincent and the Grenadines