Former employees at NBC continue to pay tribute to Veteran Radio Broadcaster, Maxian Harry

Former employees at the National Broadcasting Corporation, NBC Radio are continuing to pay tribute to the late Veteran Radio Broadcaster, Maxian Harry, who died last week.

Mr. Harry, also known as the Maximizer, died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Tuesday July 12th at the age of 70.

Former General Manager, Corletha Ollivierre says Maxian was someone you can rely on to get things done.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CORLETHA-TRIBUTE.mp3

Meanwhile, Former Program Manager Tamara Job-Sprott described Mr. Harry as a very experienced Broadcaster.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/TAMMY-TRIBUTE.mp3

Another former Program Manager, Paul Lowman spoke about some of the memorable moments he shared with Mr. Harry at NBC Radio.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/PAUL-TRIBUTE.mp3

Mr. Harry last worked as Program Manager at NBC Radio from 2011 to 2013 before his retirement.