Former local cricketer, Irvin Warrican passes away

The cricket fraternity of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Windward Islands was thrown into mourning yesterday when news broke that the former Radcliffe, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Windward Islands cricketer, Irvin Warrican died in the early hours of yesterday morning at his home in Colonarie on the North-Eastern coast of main-Island, St Vincent. He was 56 and had taken ill a few weeks ago.

Warrican, an off-spinner and batsman, was captain of Radcliffe Cricket Club in the National Cricket Championship, and also led St Vincent and the Grenadines in the Windward Islands Cricket Championship. He also served for several years as the Cricket Development Officer of the Windward Islands Cricket Board.

He was a teacher by profession and was attached to the Georgetown Secondary School where he was also the cricket coach.

