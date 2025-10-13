Former Parliamentarian Selmon Walters Passes Away 

A photo of the deceased former Parliamentarian Mr. Selmon Walters.

By A. Sam. Updated 6:45 p.m., Monday, October 13, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Former parliamentarian and government minister, Selmon Walters, has passed away.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour The Hon. Saboto Caesar in a Facebook post said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, colleague, and Comrade, Selmon Walters. His dedication to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and specifically his unwavering service to the Constituency of South Central Windward will never be forgotten.”

Caesar, who is the current parliamentary representative for South Central Windward, said Walters, a former parliamentary representative for the area, “was a man of compassion, humility, and strength. His policy leadership work across various Ministries and his vision for the rebuilding of a modern arrowroot industry were transformative.”

Minister Caesar added that Walters was always a tower of strength to him. “My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Walters, a long-standing public servant and community advocate, represented the people of South Central Windward in the House of Assembly and also served as Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development, and Ecclesiastical Affairs during his tenure in government.

Walters also served as St.Vincent and the Grenadines’ Consul General to the United States of America.

The passing of Selmon Walters marks the loss of another stalwart of Vincentian politics — a man whose unwavering dedication to his people and country will long be remembered.

