Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car accident

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New Delhi/Hong Kong (CNN Business)Cyrus Mistry, the Indian scion of one of the country’s most prominent empires, died in a road accident on a highway near Mumbai on Sunday, according to Maharashtra police.

Mistry, 54, was one of two people who died when the car they were traveling in hit a barrier between two lanes, according to Shrikant Shinde, a Maharashtra police official.

Two other people in the vehicle were injured and taken to hospital, he added.

Autopsies would be carried out on the two deceased at a hospital in Mumbai, said Pradeep Dhodhi, a Palghar district medical official.

Mistry is best known as the former chairman of Tata Sons, the massive Indian conglomerate that owned Jaguar, Land Rover and the Taj hotels.