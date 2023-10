Roughly 40 applicants for the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprise (PRYME) Grant will be awarded for Independence.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement yesterday on the Face to Face program on NBC Radio, while giving an update on youth development programs across the nation.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/PM-F2F2.mp3

Photo credit: NBC Files