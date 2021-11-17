France denies Findland a place in the FIFA World Cup play offs

Finland missed out on a play-off spot for the FIFA World Cup finals as goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe gave France a 2-0 victory in Helsinki last night.

Finland began the night second in the group but the defeat saw them overtaken by Ukraine, who won 2-0 against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Substitute Benzema combined with Mbappe for the opening goal for France, who had already sealed top spot in Group D.

In-form Mbappe then scored his fifth goal of this international break.

His goal last night followed his four-goal performance in the 8-0 win against Kazakhstan last Saturday that sealed France’s progress to the finals in Qatar.

Reigning world champions France have now scored in their last 18 games, matching a record that dates back to 1999-2000.

Finland were the last team to manage a clean sheet against France, and it seemed they may repeat the feat, but Benzema’s entrance in the 57th minute led to the end of their hopes.

The striker collected a pass from Mbappe and found the net with a deflected goal nine minutes after his introduction.

Mbappe’s 24th international goal shortly after saw him outpace the Finland defence before producing a superb curled finish.