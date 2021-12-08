France frees Saudi man after mistaking him for one of Jamal Khashoggi’s killers

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The 33-year-old was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport before his flight to Riyadh at 9:30 a.m. local time, and was traveling under a real passport, French police had told CNN.

French radio station RTL, citing French police and judicial sources, also reported Tuesday that the man was linked to the hit squad that murdered Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

But the Saudi Embassy in France said the detained man had “nothing to do with the case in question” and called for his “immediate release.”

Hours later on Wednesday, the wrongfully detained man was released, prosecutors said.

