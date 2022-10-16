Freddie Gibbs Publicly Apologize To Jeezy Putting An End To Their Beef

Freddie Gibbs says that he and Jeezy have buried their beef after being in malice for more than a decade.

Speaking with Bootleg Kev, Freddie Gibbs confirmed that he and Jeezy talked things out recently after crossing paths at the airport. In the end, they made things right, which he said took a burden off of him. “I seen Jeezy at the airport with his wife. I was with my girl. We shook hands and hugged and was just like, ‘Man, salute.’ It was just, like, ‘Damn.’ It was a relief for both of us, I feel like,” Gibbs said.

Freddie Gibbs added that, in hindsight, their beef was nothing more than a small misunderstanding over music that both of them let got out of hand. For the first time, Gibbs also speaks about Jeezy having a positive impact on his life and career. “I learned how to really carry myself in this rap game by being around him. So I think that was just a misunderstanding, a miscommunication,” he added.

The rapper also shared that he played a role in stirring the pot, which caused their beef to escalate, but thankfully it was never violent like some of his other beef, like with Benny The Butcher, which led to him being ambushed and beat up last year.

Freddie Gibbs first revealed that he and Jeezy were on good terms on the track “Rabbit Vision” off of his latest album ‘$oul $old $eparately’.

Jeezy has not spoken on the matter, but Gibbs also shared a series of photos of himself and the Atlanta rap legend on his Instagram. Gibbs wrote, “I love U bro. I apologize. But really U brought a different beast out of me and motivated me to get to this point so I gotta thank U at the same time. Love. @jeezy.”