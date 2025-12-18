Deputy PM Major Leacock: Opposition May Get NBC Radio Access, But with Safeguard  Minister Gibson-Velox Urges Vigilance, After Child Abuse Video Surfaces Online  Minister Kaschaka Cupid Pledges Innovation at Launch of Nine Mornings Festival  Education Minister Confirms Reinstatement of Teachers Dismissed Under COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate  Dr. Kishore Shallow Not Stepping Down  U.S. Diplomatic Mission Reaffirms Bilateral Ties with Newly Elected SVG Leadership 
World News

French anaesthetist jailed for life after poisoning and killing patients 

18 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

A French anaesthetist has been sentenced to life in prison after a court found him guilty of poisoning 30 patients during operations, killing 12.

The Doubs Assize Court delivered its verdict on Thursday, with prosecutors describing the doctor as “one of the greatest criminals in history”.

list of 4 items

end of list

Frederic Pechier, 53, was convicted of poisoning patients between 2008 and 2017 while working in two private clinics in the eastern city of Besancon. The victims ranged in age from four to 89.

The verdict followed 15 weeks of hearings in a trial that lasted three months, marked by technical medical testimony and emotional accounts from victims’ families.

The court heard that Pechier targeted patients treated by colleagues with whom he was in conflict, to discredit them professionally. In some cases, prosecutors said, he intervened to resuscitate patients he had poisoned not to save them, but to conceal his actions.

The prosecution argued that Pechier acted to harm and “psychologically damage” healthcare workers he saw as rivals to “feed his thirst for power”.

Christine de Curraize, the prosecuting lawyer, said Pechier’s goal in each poisoning was to “witness the downfall of his trapped colleague, to revel in his helplessness” before stepping in to resuscitate patients and present himself as the “doctor everyone admired”.

Given the floor for a final statement on Monday, the last day of the trial, Pechier again denied the accusations, repeating a claim he maintained throughout the proceedings.

Advertisement

“I am not a poisoner,” he said.

During closing arguments, the prosecution accused Pechier of having “used medicine to kill”.

Pechier’s lawyers said they intend to appeal. He has 10 days to do so under French law.

 

Support us

Related News

14 December 2025

Australia reels from mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney 

07 December 2025

Qatar’s PM calls for inclusive engagement to achieve elusive peace 

13 December 2025

Hungarian protesters demand PM Viktor Orban quits over child abuse cases 

11 December 2025

Fighting enters 4th day between Thailand, Cambodia across contested border 