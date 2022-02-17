French-led western forces to withdraw from Mali

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Paris (CNN)France and Western countries involved in French-led anti-terrorist operations in West Africa will begin their withdraw from Mali, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

“We cannot remain militarily engaged alongside de facto authorities whose strategy and hidden objectives we do not share,” Macron told reporters.

“The fight against terrorism can’t justify everything.”

The withdrawal will take between four to six months. France and allies will close down military bases in Gossi, Menaka and Gao and transfer soldiers stationed there to Niger, according to Macron.

In a joint statement released earlier on Thursday, the European and Canadian governments involved in the Operation Barkhane and Takuba Task Force deemed that “the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali,” resulting from obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities.

