Frustration arises from slow pace negotiations between the Government and OECC

The slow pace of negotiations between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Overseas Engineering Construction Company, OECC has caused some frustration.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves spoke on the issue, during a Signing Ceremony held at Cabinet Room on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, a contract valued at about 32-million EC dollars, was signed by the Government and OECC, to mark the start of Lot One of the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/SLOW-PROGRESS.mp3

Some ten roads are to be rehabilitated under this component of the Road Rehabilitation Project.