Funeral arrangements for the victims of the Sandy Bay tragedy to be discussed

Funeral arrangements for the five Clare Valley men will be discussed at a meeting with the relevant state agencies and the families this afternoon.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he provided an update on NBC Radio this morning.

The Prime Minister said permission will be granted for three persons who are incarcerated to attend the funeral.

