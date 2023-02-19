Funeral home employee dies while sleeping in vehicle at wake Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A truck driver has been warned for prosecution after his unit was reversed into a parked motor vehicle in which a funeral home employee was sleeping on Saturday morning.

The incident, which occurred in Brompton, St Elizabeth, resulted in the death of the funeral home worker.

The deceased is Tishawn James of Darliston, Westmoreland. He was employed to the funeral home in New Market, St Elizabeth.

According to reports, about 4:30 am on Saturday, James, who was attending a wake in an area known as Quarry Road in Brompton, fell asleep inside a parked car.

A motor truck that was later being reversed, hit the parked car after the truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The impact caused the parked car to overturned and fall into a ditch, with the truck landing on top of the car.

James reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The truck driver was warned for prosecution following the mishap.

NewsAmericasNow.com