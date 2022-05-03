Future Says “I’m On One” With Drake Was Inevitable, Preps New Music

Future says “I’m On One” with Drake was one of those inevitable tracks as he preps new music on the heels of dropping a new album.

Future is not resting on his laurels following the release of his latest album I Never Liked You. Even though it’s safe to assume that his latest body of work will receive airplay for some time to come, he’s revealed that he is already working on more new music.

Future made the announcement during a recent interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe. He is pushing full steam ahead even after dropping the deluxe version of his latest album on May 2. The announcement comes as some tentative confirmation for many fans who had been speculating that he would drop two back-to-back albums.

During the interview, he admitted that he wants to dedicate some more time to his new and upcoming artists under his Freebandz label, which was started in 2011.

“I’m going to put music out. I’m going to put more music out, but my team, you know what I’m saying, little double oh, double oh seven, then Boston Richie and just got there and really just put music out with them. They dropping next, so it’s really about them. You know what I’m saying?” the Grammy award-winning rapper disclosed.

Future added that he wants to focus on showcasing these artists that are coming up and encourage them to develop that super work ethic.

The multi-platinum recording artist also took time out to talk about his fire collaboration with Drake on “I’m On One.” It seems it did not take a lot of that collab to happen.

“We just did those records just because it was just the timing of it, but it was inevitable, you know what I’m saying, for it to happen like that. I’m thinking I was in LA when I recorded that song [I’m On One] I played it for him after I did it. Once it was done, I played the record for him,” he continued.