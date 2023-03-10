The 10th International Garifuna Conference officially opens today at the NIS Conference Room in Kingstown.

The conference is organized by the Garifuna Heritage Foundation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus.

It’s being held from March 9th to 11th, with the theme: From Reaction to Action: Challenges and Opportunities for Promoting Reparatory Justice for Indigenous Peoples in the Caribbean.

The opening ceremony begins at one this afternoon.